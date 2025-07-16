Lafayette Parish residents encouraged to stay prepared as heavy rainfall is expected

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) are encouraging residents to remain weather-aware and take proactive precautions as a tropical disturbance in the northern Gulf is expected to bring periods of heavy rainfall from Wednesday night through Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect from 7:00 a.m. Thursday through 7:00 p.m. Saturday, with four to eight inches of rainfall possible. The primary concern for the area is flash flooding, especially in low-lying or flood-prone locations, according to a spokesperson for LCG.

LCG

LCG departments and emergency response teams are actively preparing for potential impacts, including monitoring water levels, checking drainage systems, and coordinating with regional partners.

Residents are urged to take preparedness steps to reduce risk:

Clear Storm Drains & Gutters – Remove leaves and debris to allow for proper drainage.

– Remove leaves and debris to allow for proper drainage. Secure Outdoor Items – Tie down or bring inside loose items such as trash bins, furniture, or tools that could block drains or become hazards.

Monitor Official Sources – Stay informed through trusted news outlets and sign up for real-time emergency alerts via LafayetteNOW at lafayettela.gov/alerts.

Report Concerns – Call 311 or visit 311lafayette.services to report any blocked drainage, clogged catch basins, waterway hazards, or other non-emergency issues so they can be addressed quickly. For emergencies, including life safety concerns, call 911.

Sandbag locations are open daily during daylight hours for those in need of flood protection. All sites are self-service, and residents should bring their own shovels. Those who require additional assistance filling and loading sandbags may call 311 for support.

Lafayette

Dean Domingues Compost Facility: 400 Dugas Road

Graham Brown Memorial Park: 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

Picard Park: 130 Park Lane

Robicheaux Recreation Center: 1919 Eraste Landry Road

Broussard

Broussard City Hall: 310 N. Main Street

Broussard Community Center: Broadview Drive

Deer Meadow Subdivision: Corner of Deer Meadow Blvd. and Myette Point

Carencro

Carencro Community Center: 5115 N. University Avenue

Duson

Duson Park: South A Street

Scott

City of Scott Public Works/Maintenance Building: 118 Lions Club Road

Youngsville

Foster Park: 399 4th Street

Residents are reminded to avoid flooded roadways and to never drive through standing water, as even shallow flooding can be dangerous. LCG will continue to monitor the system closely and provide updates as conditions evolve.

For continued updates and safety information, follow official channels and subscribe to LafayetteNOW emergency alerts at [lafayettela.gov/alerts].

