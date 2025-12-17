Lafayette Parish neighbors gather for Creole Table and music jam at Feed and Seed with Santa

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Neighbors of all ages came together in Lafayette Parish to enjoy Feed and Seed for the Creole Table and Jam.

The Creole Table was held from 6 to 7 p.m., followed immediately by a jam session that lasted until 9 p.m.

There was also free food, local vendors on hand, and even a visit from Santa.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.