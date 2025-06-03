Lafayette Parish men accused of staging crash in $10 million insurance fraud case

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A joint investigation by Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Insurance has led to the arrests of three men accused of orchestrating a staged crash in Lafayette Parish earlier this year.

Troopers with the Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Unit (IFAT), based in Breaux Bridge, launched the investigation on March 25 after receiving a complaint from the Department of Insurance. The report stemmed from a trucking company that suspected fraud following a crash reported on January 19, 2025, at the intersection of Willow Street and Teurlings Drive.

Investigators say 45-year-old Justin Ledet of Rayne, 38-year-old Steven Thomas of Lafayette, and 37-year-old Alfred Onezine of Breaux Bridge conspired to stage the crash. Ledet, operating a company-owned truck, allegedly struck the rear of a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas, who was accompanied by Onezine and three juvenile passengers.

All five occupants of the Silverado filed insurance claims following the crash, with a combined potential fraud amount estimated at nearly $10 million.

On May 2, Troopers arrested Ledet and Thomas for violating Louisiana’s automobile insurance fraud statute (LA R.S. 22:1925). Both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without incident.

On May 29, Onezine was arrested on a warrant for three counts of cruelty to juveniles (LA R.S. 14:93) and four counts of automobile insurance fraud. He was also charged with resisting an officer (LA R.S. 14:108) after reportedly resisting Troopers during his arrest. Onezine was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.

“This kind of fraud puts lives at risk and raises costs for everyone,” said Colonel Robert Hodges, Superintendent of Louisiana State Police. “We’re committed to holding offenders accountable.”

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple also commented, saying, “These men put three children in danger to try and game the system. Louisiana drivers are already paying the highest auto insurance rates in the country—we won’t tolerate this kind of fraud.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about insurance fraud is encouraged to report it to Louisiana State Police at lsp.org/ifu or the Louisiana Department of Insurance at ldi.la.gov.