Lafayette Parish man accused of aggravated assault following altercation

A Lafayette Parish man is facing aggravated assault and weapons charges following an altercation Thursday afternoon.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 200 block of Sonnier Rd. around 4:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired in the area, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies on scene learned the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation had escalated. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Cory Broussard, fired several rounds during the incident. Multiple bullets struck property in the immediate vicinity, as well as a vehicle at the residence.

Initially, it was believed Broussard was still inside the home when law enforcement arrived. Deputies later learned Broussard fled to a separate location nearby, where he was apprehended and arrested.

Broussard was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain felonies.

This case remains under investigation. No further details are available at this time.