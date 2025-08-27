Lafayette Parish launches coordinated heat response to protect residents from extreme temperatures

Lafayette, LA – Extreme heat events are becoming more frequent and dangerous across South Louisiana. To help neighbors beat the heat in Lafayette Parish, the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) is leading a coordinated heat response—prioritizing preparedness, partnerships, and public education to keep residents safe.

Under the leadership of OHSEP Director Chad Sonnier, this effort brings together local agencies, nonprofits, and businesses to establish a reliable heat emergency framework that can be activated during severe weather conditions.

“Preparedness is about anticipating the needs of our residents and having real solutions in place before danger strikes,” said Chad Sonnier, Director of Lafayette Parish OHSEP. “Extreme heat can be life-threatening, especially for seniors, individuals without access to air conditioning, and those with preexisting health conditions. By working together and securing resources in advance, we’re building a system that can respond quickly and protect the most vulnerable in our community.”

Cooling Infrastructure Support : Stine Home & Yard in Broussard has donated four industrial-sized fans, which will be staged at designated pavilion sites managed by Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department. These fans will support public cooling efforts in high-use outdoor spaces during excessive heat advisories.

Community Cooling Centers : Oak Street Health on Moss Street has committed to serving as a cooling center, offering a safe, air-conditioned space for seniors (ages 55+) when temperatures rise to dangerous levels.

Essential Supplies and Outreach: Catholic Charities of Acadiana continues to play a critical role in local disaster response. The organization has opened St. Joseph Diner as a temporary cooling station and is distributing water and ice to unsheltered individuals using donated insulated cups and personal ice chests. Community members can support this effort by donating new or gently-used items.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed during extreme heat events by subscribing to LafayetteNOW, Lafayette Parish’s official emergency alert system. LafayetteNOW provides real-time notifications on weather emergencies and other critical safety information. Sign up at [lafayettela.gov/alert]lafayettela.gov/alert.



For more information on Lafayette Parish’s emergency preparedness initiatives, visit lafayettela.gov/ohsep [lafayettela.gov].

