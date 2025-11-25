Lafayette Parish kids get seats to NBA action in New Orleans

LAFAYETTE PARISH — More than 100 children from Lafayette Parish boarded buses bound for New Orleans to watch a professional NBA game, thanks to an initiative organized by former Lafayette and Opelousas Housing Authority director Walter Guillory.

The group attended a New Orleans Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls, giving many of the kids their first chance to see professional basketball in person.

This is the second trip Guillory has organized for local youth. Last Wednesday, 150 kids attended the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets.

The initiative aims to provide children with experiences they might not otherwise have access to while fostering community connections through shared activities.

