Lafayette Parish honors Juneteenth with flag raising ceremony

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Consolidated Government partnered with the Juneteenth Association of Louisiana and the Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth Committee to host a special flag raising ceremony at City Hall on West University Avenue.

The ceremony celebrates Juneteenth National Independence Day, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

"Juneteenth celebrates the joys and liberty, educating the community about African American history, our heritage, and by promoting positive cultural interaction and achievement while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures," Susannah Malbrough said.

Malbrough is the president of the Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth Committee.

Neighbors were invited to attend the flag-raising event.

