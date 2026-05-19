Lafayette Parish election officials review voting machines from Saturday's election

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Board of Election Supervisors met Tuesday, May 19th to open and review the 325 voting machines used in Saturday's election.

Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said the process went smoothly.

"Today the Board of Election Supervisors met to open up and check the 325 machines that were used on voting this past Saturday. Everything went really smooth. Turned out that we had about a 24.5% turnout. Always wish that vote would have been higher," said Perret, who is president of the Board of Election Supervisors.

The public was invited to watch the review process at the voting machine warehouse in Scott.

Anyone with questions can contact the Lafayette Parish Election Department.