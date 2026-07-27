Lafayette Parish cooling centers reopen as heat advisories continue

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has resumed cooling center operations as heat advisories continue across Acadiana.

The cooling centers will be available from Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, as part of a parishwide effort to reduce heat-related illnesses and provide relief to residents without reliable access to air conditioning.

The following cooling centers are available:

Girard Park Pavilion

500 Girard Park Drive

Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fans and water will be available under the pavilion while the cooling center is activated. The pavilion remains open to the public at all times.

Dupuis Recreation Center

1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

Open from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fans and water will be available at the covered building entrance. The facility grounds remain open to the public.

Heymann Recreation Center Pavilion

1500 S. Orange St.

Open from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fans and water will be available under the pavilion while the cooling center is activated. The pavilion remains open to the public at all times.

Lafayette Parish public libraries

All library branches that are open during normal business hours are available to residents seeking relief from the heat.

Oak Street Health Primary Care

2001 Moss St., Suite 1200

Indoor cooling is available to adults 55 and older from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Water will also be available.

St. Joseph Diner

613 Simcoe St.

The facility is open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with water available.

Lafayette Transit System bus fares are suspended through Friday for anyone traveling to a designated cooling center.

OHSEP officials said they will continue monitoring weather conditions with the National Weather Service and may adjust cooling center hours or locations as conditions change.

The National Weather Service has also created a public dashboard through weather.gov that allows residents to view conditions in their area. Officials said the resource may be especially useful for people planning outdoor activities or expecting to remain outside for an extended period.

Residents are encouraged to drink water regularly, limit outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., wear lightweight and light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks while working outside.

Officials also recommend checking on older adults, young children and people without reliable air conditioning. Children and pets should never be left unattended inside parked vehicles.

Updates on cooling center operations and other emergency preparedness information are available through Lafayette Consolidated Government’s social media pages and lafayettela.gov.