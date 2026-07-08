Lafayette Parish Assessor's Office schedules public meetings

The Lafayette Parish Assessor's Office is taking its services on the road with the launch of Parish Pop-Ups, a community outreach initiative designed to bring assessment-related assistance directly to residents throughout Lafayette Parish.

Throughout August, staff from the Assessor's Office will visit municipalities across the parish to meet with taxpayers, answer questions, and provide assistance with property assessments, ownership information, homestead exemptions, and other assessment-related matters.

Residents are encouraged to stop by during any of the scheduled visits. No appointment is necessary, but appointments may be scheduled by visiting www.lafayetteassessor.com [lafayetteassessor.com].

Parish Pop-Ups Schedule



Tuesday, August 4



Broussard City Hall | 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Youngsville City Hall | 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5



Carencro City Hall | 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 6



Youngsville City Hall | 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Broussard City Hall | 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11



Scott City Hall | 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Duson Community Center | 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12



Carencro City Hall | 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 13



Duson Community Center | 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Scott City Hall | 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Residents seeking information about property assessments, ownership records, homestead exemptions, or other services offered by the Lafayette Parish Assessor's Office are encouraged to attend.

For additional information, visit www.lafayetteassessor.com [lafayetteassessor.com] or contact the Lafayette Parish Assessor's Office at (337) 291-7080.

