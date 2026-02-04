Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette PARC Youth Baseball and Softball registration now open

softball baseball image.png
City of Carencro
softball baseball image.png
Posted

The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department announces that registration is now open for the Lafayette PARC Youth Baseball/Softball programs.

Boys and girls ages 3-16 are invited to participate in the upcoming season, which will run from March 21 – May 9, 2026. (Dates are subject to change.)

The program registration will be operated by local associations throughout Lafayette Parish. Registration fees will go toward baseball-related needs. Parents are encouraged to provide a glove, batting helmet and bat for their cihld.

Here's the info:

Brown Park Athletics (BPA)

  • Tryouts: TBD
  • Contact: Elroy Broussard – 337-354-6941

Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)

 
Carencro Parks and Recreation

 
Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)

 
Southwest Athletics (SWA)

  • Tryouts: If necessary, dates will be announced near registration closing date.
  • Contact: swajudice@gmail.com

For more information, visit lafayettela.gov/athletics [lafayettela.gov] or contact Athletic Programs Manager Eric Mouton at 337-291-8375 or ewmouton@lafayettela.gov.

Program details are provided to PARC Athletics by each organization. Information included reflects what was available at the time of publication and may be updated once additional details are provided to the LCG team.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.