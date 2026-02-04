Lafayette PARC Youth Baseball and Softball registration now open

The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department announces that registration is now open for the Lafayette PARC Youth Baseball/Softball programs.

Boys and girls ages 3-16 are invited to participate in the upcoming season, which will run from March 21 – May 9, 2026. (Dates are subject to change.)

The program registration will be operated by local associations throughout Lafayette Parish. Registration fees will go toward baseball-related needs. Parents are encouraged to provide a glove, batting helmet and bat for their cihld.

Here's the info:

Brown Park Athletics (BPA)



Registration: February 2, 2026 to March 23, 2026

Ages: 5-16 (Boys and Girls)

Website: https://registration.teamsnap.com/form/48318 [registration.teamsnap.com]

Fees: $80

Tryouts: TBD

Contact: Elroy Broussard – 337-354-6941

Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)



Registration: February 2, 2026 to April 6, 2026

Ages: 4-14 (Boys and Girls)

Fee: $75 per child

Tryouts: TBD

Website: https://www.carencroyouthsports.com/registration [carencroyouthsports.com]

Contact: Bertha Hebert – 337-278-1578



Carencro Parks and Recreation



Registration: January 1, 2026 - February 16, 2026

Ages: 5-13 (Boys and Girls)

Fee: $40 per player / $15 Late fee after February 16th

Tryouts: TBD

Website: https://www.carencroparksandrec.com/baseball-softball

Contact: Mike Woodall & Derek Cheramie – 337-896-5000



Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)



Registration: January 21, 2026 to March 30, 2026

Ages: 5-14 (Boys and Girls)

Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/scottareateamsports [clubs.bluesombrero.com]

Fees: $80 for first child, $50 for each additional child

Tryouts: TBD

Contact: Tony Napolitano – tonynap1987@gmail.com



Southwest Athletics (SWA)



Registration: January 4, 2026 – March 23, 2026

Ages: 3-16 (Boys and Girls)

Website: www.clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla [clubs.bluesombrero.com]

Fees: $75 per child, $15 discount for additional players

Tryouts: If necessary, dates will be announced near registration closing date.

Contact: swajudice@gmail.com

For more information, visit lafayettela.gov/athletics [lafayettela.gov] or contact Athletic Programs Manager Eric Mouton at 337-291-8375 or ewmouton@lafayettela.gov.

Program details are provided to PARC Athletics by each organization. Information included reflects what was available at the time of publication and may be updated once additional details are provided to the LCG team.