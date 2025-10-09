Lafayette PARC updates operating hours for election day polling and Festivals Acadiens et Creoles

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department (PARC) announces temporary operating hour adjustments and facility closures to accommodate Election Day polling and Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.

To ensure adequate space and safety for both major community events, the following recreation centers will suspend all recreational programming on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, 2025:

Comeaux Recreation Center

Domingue Recreation Center

Martin Luther King Recreation Center

Thomas Recreation Center

Each of these locations will serve as official polling sites for the upcoming election. Residents planning to vote should visit their assigned polling location on Saturday, October 11, 2025 between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Regular recreation programming will resume once polling concludes and facilities are returned to normal operations.

In addition, PARC administrative offices (500 Girard Park Drive) will close at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 10, to accommodate Festivals Acadiens et Créoles operations in Girard Park.

For election information, including polling locations and sample ballots, visit GeauxVote.com [geauxvote.com]. Festival details, including schedules and venue information, are available at FestivalsAcadiens.com [festivalsacadiens.com]