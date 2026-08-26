Lafayette PARC opens registration for fall youth athletics

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, & Culture (PARC) Department has opened registration for its Fall 2026 Youth Athletics lineup, featuring a Youth Flag Football League and a Youth Volleyball program.

This fall, families can choose between PARC in-house teams, registered directly through the department’s CivicRec system, or participate through one of Lafayette’s traditional neighborhood youth sports association partners.

Games for Flag Football will be held on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Clark Field. Volleyball games will be held on Saturdays and take place at the Robicheaux or Domingue Recreational Centers.

2026 Youth Volleyball

Divisions: Co-ed U8, U10, U13 and U17

Age cutoff is September 1, 2026

Registration: Open now through September 5, 2026

Online Registration via CivicRec

Fees: $60 per participant (Sibling Discount: Save $10 on 2nd participant | Save $15 on 3+ participants)

Season: September 19 – October 31, 2026

Contact: Phillip Mason (pmason@lafayettela.gov)

2026 Flag Football

Divisions & Format:

5v5 Format: Co-ed 6U and 8U divisions

7v7 Format: Co-ed 10U, 12U, and 14U divisions

Age cutoff is September 1, 2026

Registration: Open now through October 10, 2026

Online Registration via CivicRec

Fees: $70 per participant (Sibling Discount: Save $10 on 2nd participant | Save $15 on 3+ participants)

Season: September 29 – October 31, 2026

Contacts: John Hebert (jchebert@lafayettela.gov) or Marcus Marks (mamarks@LafayetteLA.gov)

Registration Options

Families have two options for registering their children for Fall 2026 youth athletics, either PARC in-house teams or through local association partners.

PARC In-House Teams: Families can register directly through PARC’s CivicRec. The online portal allows families to register individual players, volunteer as a coach, and view available program information.

Local Association Partners: Families may register directly through one of Lafayette’s traditional neighborhood youth sports associations:

Brown Park Association: brownpark337@gmail.com

Southwest Athletics (SWA): https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla

Cajun Sports Association (CSA): www.csalaf.com

Carencro Area Youth Sports Inc. (CAYSI): www.carencroyouthsports.com

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS): https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/scottareateamsports

Registration availability, fees, age divisions and program details may vary by association.

For assistance or more information, contact PARC Athletic Programs Manager Marcus Marks at mamarks@LafayetteLA.gov or by calling 337-291-8375.