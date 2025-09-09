Lafayette Parc launches online reservation system for facilities

Lafayette’s Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture (PARC) Department announced Tuesday the launch of CivicRec, a new online reservation system that makes it easier to book recreation centers, athletic fields, and pavilions across Lafayette Parish.

With CivicRec, residents can:

View facility availability in real time

Submit reservation requests online

Make secure payments conveniently

Receive instant confirmation and rental permits

“This launch is an exciting step forward not only for the PARC Department but for all of Lafayette,” said PARC Director Tim Sensley. “It’s our goal to use this technology to improve how we serve the community, making it easier and faster to reserve the PARC facilities you love.”

CivicRec allows customers to handle their entire booking process online, saving time while improving access to PARC facilities. Reservations can be made at: https://secure.rec1.com/LA/lafayette-city-and-parish-la/catalog [secure.rec1.com] or by visiting lafayettela.gov/parc.

For assistance, contact the PARC Reservations Team at 337-291-8370 or 337-291-8360, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Stay connected with updates by following the Lafayette PARC Facebook page here [facebook.com].