The Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) urges residents to report damage to their homes caused by the Wednesday flash flooding event.

The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated the Damage.LA.Govonline reporting tool, allowing homeowners to self-report property damage from significant weather events, including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and more.