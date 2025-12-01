Lafayette OHSEP invites public input for Hazard Mitigation Plan update

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) [lafayettela.gov] announce the launch of the public engagement phase for the 2026 Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) update. This effort reflects the Boulet administration’s commitment to strengthening public safety, improving emergency preparedness, and building long-term resilience across Lafayette Parish, according to a spokesperson for LCG.

The Lafayette Parish OHSEP, in partnership with the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and LSU’s Stephenson Disaster Management Institute (SDMI), will host a public meeting on Thursday, December 11, at 10:00 a.m. in the Lafayette City-Parish Council Chambers, located at 705 W. University Avenue.

The parish’s current Hazard Mitigation Plan [lafayettela.gov] was last updated in 2021, and federal guidelines require routine updates to ensure strategies remain current, data-driven, and reflective of evolving risks. Public participation is an essential part of this process. Residents and business owners are invited to share their experiences, concerns, and recommendations related to flooding, severe weather, drainage concerns, and other natural hazards that affect their neighborhoods and places of business.

“Building a stronger, safer Lafayette Parish requires both expertise and community partnership,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Your firsthand experiences help us identify what’s working, where vulnerabilities remain, and how we can better prepare for future events. A robust, community-informed mitigation plan strengthens not only our emergency response efforts, but long-term resilience of every household.”

Input gathered during the meeting will help inform mitigation priorities and shape the updated 2026 plan, which outlines parish-wide strategies to reduce disaster impacts, protect lives and property, and support faster recovery after major events.

Benefits to FEMA Community Rating System (CRS) Score

In addition to improving local safety and preparedness, this planning effort also supports Lafayette Parish’s participation in FEMA’s Community Rating System (CRS), a voluntary incentive program that recognizes communities for implementing stronger floodplain management practices. A higher CRS score can lead to lower flood insurance premiums for residents, offering a financial benefit tied directly to the parish’s long-term resilience efforts.



Public Participation Options

Members of the public may attend this meeting in person or join virtually via Zoom:

Visit bit.ly/zoomHMP

Meeting ID: 823 4388 2535

Passcode: 174068

To learn more about the current status of this effort, please visit https://hmplans.sdmi.lsu.edu/Home/Parish/lafayette [hmplans.sdmi.lsu.edu]. For questions regarding the meeting or the Hazard Mitigation Plan update process, please contact OHSEP Director, Chad Sonnier, at 337-291-5075 or ohsep@lafayettela.gov.

Your feedback plays a vital role in building a more resilient Lafayette Parish and ensuring the 2026 mitigation plan reflects the real risks, challenges, and priorities of our community.