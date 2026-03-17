Lafayette officials warn of arrest warrant phone scam targeting residents

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette authorities are warning residents about a phone scam in which callers pretend to be law enforcement and demand money.

The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office says scammers are calling people and claiming there is a warrant out for their arrest. In some cases, the caller identifies themselves as a deputy and pressures the person to pay immediately to avoid being taken into custody.

Officials say those calls are not legitimate.

Marshal Reggie Thomas said law enforcement agencies do not call people to demand payment or threaten arrest over the phone.

Instead, he urges residents to hang up and avoid sharing any personal or financial information.

Authorities also warn people not to send money under any circumstances.

Anyone unsure about a call is encouraged to contact the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office directly at 337-291-8726.

Officials say scammers often target older adults and are asking residents to share the warning with family and neighbors.