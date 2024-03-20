UPDATE: Lafayette K-9 expected to recover after injury

UPDATE: A Lafayette Police canine injured during an officer-involved shooting is expected to recover.

A spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says the dog, who was pinned between cars Tuesday night while a suspect was allegedly trying to elude officers, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment at a local vet office.

One person, however, has died following the incident.

Lafayette Police say they were called to an apartment complex on South College around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, to handle a domestic call there.

When they got there, officers learned the suspect was still there, and as they approached the person's vehicle the person took off. Their vehicle hit a police unit and almost hit two officers, and got away.

Officers found the suspect in the 200 block of Irene Circle a short time later, and that time the suspect tried to run over the officers, hit several police units and pinned a Lafayette Police canine between two vehicles.

"The suspect presented deadly force which resulted in an officer involved shooting. As a result of this shooting, one person is deceased. No officers were injured as a result of this incident," a release from Lafayette Police states.

We've reached out to ask what happened to the police dog, but haven't heard back yet.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene and will be handling the officer involved shooting incident. Please refer to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for all updates regarding the officer involved shooting incident.

Lafayette Police Department investigators are on scene and actively working the incident that led up to the Officer involved incident. As more information becomes available an update will be sent out.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS (8477)