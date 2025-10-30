Lafayette neighbors scare up Halloween fun

LAFAYETTE, La. — Halloween decorations have been up for about a month for some neighbors.

One resident took their Halloween decorations very seriously.

"It's animatronics, and I guess it's fascinating because you can see what they do, how they perform, and the different ways they perform," said Allison Boudreaux, Homeowner. "I mean, I get excited, and we really enjoy it. I love seeing the children smile and love seeing people smile."

The theme for the house on Country Club Drive is "Monster Band."

"It is very nice because all the decorations I've seen for two years now, and I love this house because they have all kinds of different things," said Cameron McDermott.