Lafayette native serves aboard the USS Preble

PHILIPPINE SEA -- Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Mark Bramlett, from Lafayette, Louisiana, clears the ship's bridge during a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 17.

Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Here's another photo:

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Mark Bramlett, from Lafayette, Louisiana, clears the chaff deck during a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 17. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

