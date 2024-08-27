Lafayette native serves aboard Navy warship in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE - Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Alban, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, serves aboard USS Barry, a U.S. Navy warship homeported at Naval Station Everett, Washington.

The ship is currently in a Seattle shipyard undergoing routine maintenance.

Alban graduated from David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in 2019.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Lafayette.

“To get what I want, I learned I had to put myself out there and create my own opportunities,” said Alban.

Alban joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Alban serves as an electronics technician.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to travel and didn’t have the patience for university,” said Alban.

A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard Barry. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Alban has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m proud of maintaining the ship’s communication gear and radars,” said Alban. “I’m responsible for ensuring that it all works for mission success.”

Alban serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means the betterment of myself,” said Alban. “I’ve been put into positions that require me to take charge of the people and equipment around me.”

Alban is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my Uncle John, who inspired me to join the military,” added Alban.