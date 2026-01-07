Lafayette music teachers host recital featuring historically underrepresented Black composers

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Area Music Teachers Association is hosting a special recital featuring works by Black composers—music that has historically been underrepresented in classical programs.

Local musicians will perform solo and chamber pieces this Saturday, giving the community a chance to hear these voices center stage. The recital runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts Theater.

Garcia said it's part of their ongoing work to expand music opportunities across Acadiana.

