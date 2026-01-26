Lafayette MP announces retirement of City Attorney

Lafayette Consolidated Government has hannounced the retirement of the current City-Parish Attorney and the Mayor-President's choice for his replacement.

Here's the release:

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced the retirement of City-Parish Attorney Patrick S. Ottinger, effective upon the approval of his successor by the Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council.

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet has named Robert A. Mahtook, Jr. as her appointee to serve as City-Parish Attorney, with the appointment to take effect following the adoption of a confirming resolution by both councils, as prescribed by the Charter and slated for February 10, 2026.

Ottinger, who previously served as City-Parish Attorney from 2004 to 2011, returned to the role in January 2024 to provide experienced leadership and institutional knowledge during a critical period of transition for the administration. His service focused on stabilizing LCG’s legal environment by:



dismissing numerous pending cases in which LCG was a plaintiff,

aggressively pursuing settlement opportunities of risk management claims,

modernizing public records processes through the implementation of JustFOIA,

engaging specialized legal counsel in ethics, unfunded mandates, and constitutional law to name a few,

contracting economic expert to assist in evaluating proposed projects to establish resulting public benefit,

maintaining education amongst LCG department leaders and staff,

providing guidance on recent legal development pertinent to the responsibilities of LCG departments,

and working with the Clerk of Court to identify and resolve long-standing district court cases involving unclaimed funds.

Ottinger also led the modernization of standard contract templates used by the Purchasing Department, hosted and presented legal training seminars for internal and external partners, and improved service delivery through clearer document templates and legal guidance—strengthening the Legal Department, addressing longstanding legal challenges, and positioning LCG for continued stability and success.

“I’m calling this a retirement, even though I’m not straying too far,” Ottinger said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served our community and for the trust placed in me by the Mayor-President, the City and Parish Councils, and the many departments and agencies of Lafayette Consolidated Government. I’m proud of the work accomplished over the past two years and am confident in the strength, professionalism, and dedication of the Legal Department moving forward.”

At the request of the Mayor-President, Ottinger will continue assisting the administration on a limited basis as an Assistant City-Parish Attorney to provide continuity on select pending legal matters.

“Pat answered the call at a critical moment for the city and the parish of Lafayette,” Boulet said. “On day one of taking office, LCG faced a number of legal challenges, including pending lawsuits filed by and against the city-parish, outstanding regulatory and judicial cease and desist orders, and unfinished drainage projects, to name only a few. His leadership, institutional knowledge, and steady hand helped us resolve these complex legal issues, strengthen internal processes, and position us for long-term success. His most valuable trait has been his ability to keep us smiling through it all with his timeless and clever wit. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together and am deeply appreciative of his service to Lafayette.”

Boulet also expressed enthusiasm for the next chapter of leadership within the Legal Department.

“As we move into year three of this administration, I am excited to welcome Robert Mahtook as City-Parish Attorney,” Boulet said. “Robbie brings a strong legal background, a commitment to public service, and the forward-looking perspective we need as we continue advancing responsible governance, transparency, and progress for our community. Robbie is defined by his faith, family and love of his hometown.”

Mahtook is a managing partner with Mahtook & Lafleur, LLC., and brings more than four decades of legal experience to the role. He has been in private practice since 1986 and is admitted to practice in Louisiana and Texas, as well as before the U.S. District Court for the Middle, Eastern, and Western Districts of Louisiana and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. His practice has focused on complex litigation, public-sector representation, and advising governmental and institutional clients on risk management, regulatory matters, and dispute resolution.

A graduate of Louisiana State University, Mahtook earned his law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and later obtained an MBA from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business. He has also completed formal mediation training at the Straus Institute of Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law, further strengthening his collaborative, solutions-oriented approach to legal counsel.

A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Mahtook brings a strong understanding of local government operations and the community he will serve. His appointment, once confirmed by the City and Parish Councils at the February 10, 2026 meetings, will mark the next phase of leadership for the City-Parish Attorney’s Office.