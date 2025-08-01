Lafayette mechanic injured in vehicle fire

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A mechanic was injured Monday morning after a vehicle fire damaged two cars and caused minor heat damage to an apartment building in Lafayette.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Hummingbird Lane at 10:50 a.m. after getting reports of a fire involving multiple vehicles and a nearby apartment.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles on fire in front of the building. The fire was quickly contained to the cars, though the apartment exterior sustained minor heat damage, officials said.

According to Lafayette Fire Department investigators, the mechanic had been using a shop vacuum to remove fuel from one of the gas tanks when vapors ignited and caused a rapid fire. Witnesses said the man’s clothing and equipment caught fire.

The mechanic used the “Stop, Drop, and Roll” technique to put out the flames. He suffered moderate burns and was transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital.

Fire officials ruled the incident an accident.