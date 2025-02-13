Lafayette Mayor-President names chief of police

LAFAYETTE, La. — After an extensive search process, Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet names Paul Trouard as Chief of Police for the Lafayette Police Department. The selection follows a comprehensive review and interview process led by a panel of law enforcement, community, and government leaders, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidate Government (LCG).

Chief Trouard has more than 27 years of law enforcement experience, graduated from the FBI National Academy, and demonstrated leadership in multiple roles within the Lafayette Police Department.

“With public safety as a top priority, I knew it was important for our City to have a fair process with good candidates. I want to thank all four applicants and ten panelists who went through this process with us,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Paul Trouard stood out at every stage. His steady leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to Lafayette earned him overwhelming support from the evaluation panel. I have full confidence that Chief Trouard will continue to bring stability, accountability, and a forward-thinking approach to the department. I look forward to working alongside him to support our law enforcement officers and ensure the safety and well-being of Lafayette.”

The search for a new chief began in May 2024 with more than 10 local, regional, and national advertisements. Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service qualifying, Louisiana Office of State Examiner testing, multiple rounds of evaluations, structured interviews, and a final panel assessment followed this. The goal was to identify a leader who embodies integrity, professionalism, and a clear vision for the future of the Lafayette Police Department.

Chief Trouard will officially assume the role effective immediately and will continue to provide steady leadership focusing on delivering a highly trained, accountable and community-oriented police force.

Trouard has worked for LPD in multiple roles, including as assistant to the chief. Trouard served as a Staff Sergeant in the Louisiana National Guard and holds numerous law enforcement certifications. He has a master’s degree from Columbia Southern University, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and an Undergraduate Certificate in Criminal Justice from the University of Virginia. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Trouard is the seventh chief that Lafayette Police have had since January 2020, when the previous administration took office.

At that time, Toby Aguillard was chief and was asked to resign.

Lt. Scott Morgan was appointed interim chief.

Thomas Glover of the Dallas Police Department was hired to be the permanent chief, and was fired 10 months later.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin was appointed interim chief. He was placed on administrative leave two weeks later, then fired, then got his job back.

Major Monte Portier was appointed interim chief in October 2021.

Judith Estorge, who at the time was commander of Precinct 4, was appointed permanent chief in October 2022.

Boulet took office in January 2024.

Estorge stepped down for personal reasons last year, and Trouard was appointed interim chief in May 2024.