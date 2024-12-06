Lafayette mayor-president initiates Bertrand Dr. Revitilization Project; public meeting announced

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet has officially launched the Bertrand Drive Revitalization project, a transformative venture aimed at connecting some of Lafayette’s amenities. According to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), the project seeks to enhance pedestrian and cyclist connectivity through existing urban trails, improve traffic flow, and promote economic vitality along Bertrand Drive.

On November 20, LCG hosted business and property owners along the corridor to introduce the project and gather input. A public meeting will be held on December 18 from 6-8 p.m. in South Louisiana Community College (SoLaCC)’s Devalcourt Auditorium (320 Devalcourt Street) to hear from nearby residents and stakeholders.

“The revitalization of Bertrand Drive gives us the opportunity to begin an urban trail path connecting Cajun Field with Moncus Park,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “We’re creating a space that prioritizes people—whether they’re walking, biking, driving, or simply enjoying the area’s amenities. This project will be a great connector of more than three miles of urban trails from Moncus Park to Blackham Coliseum and will serve as a launching pad for the Johnston Street revitalization project—all aimed at making Lafayette a safer, more vibrant place for everyone.”

A Vision for Connection

The Bertrand Drive Revitalization initiative links Lafayette’s growing urban trails, connecting Cajun Field and Moncus Park. The vision includes:

Economic revitalization along the corridor

Accessible, 12 ft. shared-use pathways on the west side of Bertrand for walkers, runners, cyclists, and strollers

Six ft. sidewalks on the east side of Bertrand

Traffic flow improvements to enhance safety

Addressing Current Challenges

Bertrand Drive today faces issues, including incomplete sidewalks, limited ADA accessibility, utility pole obstructions, and excessive driveway access. The Bertrand Drive Revitalization project aims to address these challenges through comprehensive streetscape improvements.

Streetscape Benefits

Streetscape projects like the one proposed promote:

Health and well-being through walkability and bike-friendly designs

Community interaction and economic investment

Improved safety for all users, from motorists to pedestrians

Enhanced aesthetics and identity for the corridor

Economic development and growth

Electrical grid efficiency and reliability upgrades by LUS

Underground relocation of communication lines

Improved drainage

Placemaking and Amenities

The project also incorporates enhancements such as:

Artist murals and wayfinding signage

Outdoor patios and street trees to create inviting spaces

Lighting and landscaping for added safety and visual appeal

Join the Conversation

Community members are encouraged to participate in shaping the future of Bertrand Drive. The upcoming public meeting on December 18 will provide an opportunity to share input and learn more about this transformative project.