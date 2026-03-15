Lafayette mayor-president declares Youth Art Month at Children's Museum of Acadiana mural unveiling

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Mayor-President Monique Boulet declared March as Youth Art Month during the unveiling of a new mural at the Children's Museum of Acadiana in downtown Lafayette.

The mural, created over the past three months by artist Dirk Guidry and a team, now greets visitors at the Children's Museum and adds a colorful new landmark to downtown Lafayette. Leaders say it is meant to inspire imagination and celebrate creativity in the community.

Lore Linton, executive director of the Children's Museum of Acadiana, said the piece was designed to capture a sense of childlike wonder.

"Because this piece is going on the Children's museum, it was very important that we stuck to the theme Childlike Wonder, and to me that means happiness, imagination, excitement. So when people come downtown, tourists or even if you live in Lafayette, we just want you to feel calm but a sense of nostalgia too that brings you back to your childhood and playing at the CMA."

The mural was unveiled during the Student Arts Expo, which brought together young artists and performers from across Lafayette Parish.

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