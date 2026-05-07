Lafayette man sentenced in child sex abuse case

LAFAYETTE – A former Lafayette resident has been sentenced to prison for his guilty plea in a child pornography case.

Moses Hernandez, 34, was sentenced to 19 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release.

According to the court record, the investigation began with a July 2025 tip to the FBI that Hernandez had confessed to someone that he had molested a young girl and created pornography of the molestation. Agents found Hernandez at his Lafayette home and executed a warrant on his cell phone. They found images and videos that included child rape, bestiality and other forms of graphic child pornography.

The FBI investigated this case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danny Siefker with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Denise Duhon.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana made the announcement.