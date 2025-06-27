Lafayette man injured after portable phone charger explodes in pocket

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette man was injured after his portable phone charger exploded in his pocket.

Lafayette firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 1000 block of E. Willow on Wednesday, June 18, according to a spokesperson for LFD. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the owner informed them that a power bank exploded in his pants pocket. His clothing caught fire. The owner sustained injuries from the incident.

Through the investigation, fire investigators learned that the owner was utilizing an Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank to charge his cellphone, the spokesperson stated. Both items were in his pants pocket. The device overheated and ignited. It was purchased on Amazon a couple years ago.

After further review of the power bank, officials discovered a recent recall of Anker PowerCore 10000 Power Banks A1263 model. The recall of more than one million Anker power banks was jointly issued by Anker and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on June 12, 2025. The recall indicates a hazard of the lithium-ion battery in the power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. The remedy is to immediately stop using the power bank and contact Anker Innovations for instructions to replace it (Anker PowerCore 10000, model A1263). See CPSC recall number 25-338 for more details or visit Anker’s website; https://www.anker.com/product-recalls