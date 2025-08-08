Lafayette man found guilty in slaying

The 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a jury has found Ronnie Simon guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of April Rollins and attempted aggravated assault with a firearm of another woman.

On April 14, 2024, the Broussard Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Longleaf Drive for a shooting report. Rollins had been shot. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Simon faces a mandatory life sentence.

