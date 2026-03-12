Lafayette man convicted of rape and burglary after victim's 2019 home attack

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Lafayette Parish jury convicted Dwight David Celestine on Thursday of Third Degree Rape and Aggravated Burglary stemming from a 2019 attack on a woman inside her Youngsville home.

The crime occurred on April 21, 2019, when the victim was at home in bed. The case was immediately reported and investigated by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the victim's home just after 3:00 a.m. on April 21, 2019, where they made contact with the victim, who told them she had been raped, according to testimony from then-Sheriff's Deputy Sarah Lawton. The victim underwent a sexual assault examination at Lafayette General Hospital.

Detective Tavin Duhon continued the investigation, and DNA evidence was obtained linking Celestine to the rape.

Celestine claimed he was intoxicated and "probably" went into the wrong house and thought he was in bed with his wife.

Trial began on March 10, 2026. State prosecutors Lance Beal, Kenneth Hebert, and James Klock presented evidence to prove the charges.

District Attorney Don Landry praised his prosecutors and the victim in the case.

"This has been an ongoing case since 2019, and the defendant twice pled guilty then was allowed to withdraw those pleas, delaying justice for our victim by years. I applaud her for staying the course and helping us obtain a conviction against her attacker, who will now face justice for his actions," Landry said.

Prosecutor Beal also praised the victim for her bravery and his staff for continuing to fight for justice.

Sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days before District Judge Angie Wagar, who presided over the trial. Celestine faces up to 25 years at hard labor for the Third Degree Rape conviction and between 1 and 30 years for the Aggravated Burglary conviction.