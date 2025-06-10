Watch Now
Lafayette man booked with murder in OD

Lafayette Police have booked a local man with murder in connection with a drug overdose.

Reginald Bernard, 43, was booked with second-degree murder and other charges following the March overdose death of a 29-year-old Lafayette woman. She died of a heroin/fentanyl overdose, and a narcotics investigation determined that Bernard was the person who gave her the drugs.

Bernard was arrested following a traffic stop; police say when he was arrested Police allegedly found 28 grams of heroin/fentanyl. They also serached his home, where they allegedly found 767 grams of methamphetamine and 57 grams of marijuana/THC, along with $7,500 in US currency.

Bernard has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center (LPCC) and faces multiple charges, including:

  • Second Degree Murder
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Heroin/Fentanyl)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine)
  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Monies Derived from Drug Proceeds
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
