Lafayette man booked with murder in OD

Lafayette Police have booked a local man with murder in connection with a drug overdose.

Reginald Bernard, 43, was booked with second-degree murder and other charges following the March overdose death of a 29-year-old Lafayette woman. She died of a heroin/fentanyl overdose, and a narcotics investigation determined that Bernard was the person who gave her the drugs.

Bernard was arrested following a traffic stop; police say when he was arrested Police allegedly found 28 grams of heroin/fentanyl. They also serached his home, where they allegedly found 767 grams of methamphetamine and 57 grams of marijuana/THC, along with $7,500 in US currency.

Bernard has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center (LPCC) and faces multiple charges, including:

