Lafayette man arrested in slaying of driver

Two people are dead and a man from Lafayette is in a Texas jail awaiting extradition following a Calcasieu Parish investigation.

On Friday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to the Westlake area after the body of Lawanna Lewis, 62, of Lake Charles was found in a ditch. She had been shot multiple times in the head, deputies say.

Deputies learned that Lewis had been working as a Lyft driver that day, and that her car was missing. They put out a BOLO for the car, and learned it had been stolen. The car was spotted in a Houston parking lot later that day, and Harris County deputies were dispatched. They tried to talk to the two men inside the car, but the men allegedly ran.

One of them, Ethan Bush, 23, of Boyce, was struck by traffic and pronounced dead at the scene. The other suspect, Tristan Bush, 26, of Lafayette, was arrested by Harris County deputies.

Calcasieu deputies say that evidence was located linking both suspects to the homicide.

Bush will be booked with second-degree murder with a bond of $2.5 million when he's booked in Calcasieu Parish.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely, deputies say.

