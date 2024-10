Scott Police have arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a fatal bicycle crash that happened last month.

Police say Chance J. Scarce, 23, was booked with vehicular homicide in connection with the crash.

Police say Ted Hernandez, 66, was riding a bicycle in the 400 block of Rue du Belier shortly after midnight on September 15.

Toxicology reports conducted on Scarce allegedly found he was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, police say.