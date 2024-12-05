Lafayette man arrested for gun, wildlife violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Lafayette man for alleged firearm and hunting violations in Concordia Parish.

Agents say they arrested Christopher Buck, 30, of Lafayette, for illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and taking a bear during a closed season.

Agents arrested Buck on the Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area (WMA) at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 after finding him in possession of a shotgun and being a convicted felon. Agents booked him into the Concordia Parish Jail.

Agents were then notified on Dec. 1 about a dead black bear found on the Richard K. Yancey (WMA). The necropsy of the bear determined the bear was shot with buckshot.

Agents went to the Concordia Parish Jail to interview Buck about the shot black bear on the WMA and he allegedly admitted to agents that he shot the bear around noon on Nov. 29.

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon brings a $1,000 to $5,000 fine and five to 20 years in jail. Taking a bear during a closed season carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Buck could also face civil restitution totaling $10,000 for the replacement value of the illegally taken bear.

Agents involved in the case are Sgt. Cole Cupit, Agent Andrew Lemoine and Lt. Chad Watts. LDWF Veterinarian Rusty Berry performed the necropsy on the bear.