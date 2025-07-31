Lafayette man accused of videoing people in their homes

Lafayette, La.—A Lafayette Parish man is facing nearly a dozen charges following a months-long investigation by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Andre Guidry, 33, was arrested Thursday morning as a result of an investigation into complaints regarding the suspect trespassing on multiple properties in the 100 block of Stoneridge Dr. and attempting to record video of occupants inside the residences.

Throughout the investigation, several victim and eye witness statements were collected and detectives conducted a search warrant at the suspect’s residence. With this evidence, an arrest warrant for Guidry was granted for 6 counts of Video Voyeurism (Felony) and 5 counts of Criminal Trespass.

Guidry was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the aforementioned charges.