Lafayette looking for next OHSEP Director

Lafayette Consolidated Government is looking for a new OHSEP director.

The most recent director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Chad Sonnier, recently accepted the job of Louisiana State Fire Marshal. Until a new director is appointed, Chief of Staff Christina Dayries will serve as interim director.

"Dayries will provide direct oversight of the department and work with public safety agencies, and local, state, and federal partners to ensure continuity of operations and emergency preparedness efforts throughout the transition," a press release states.

Since she took office Mayor Monique Blanco Boulet has made some changes in the department, saying emergency preparedness is a "strategic priority" for her administration.

The release lists those changes include "established OHSEP as a dedicated department and implemented a comprehensive transformation of Lafayette Parish's emergency management program. That work has included restructuring emergency operations, adopting the nationally recognized Emergency Support Function (ESF) model, strengthening interagency coordination, enhancing emergency planning and training, and continuing investments that improve Lafayette Parish's ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies."

The OHSEP Director serves as the parish's chief emergency management professional, leading preparedness, mitigation, response, recovery, and resilience efforts while overseeing the Lafayette Parish Emergency Operations Center. The position coordinates emergency planning and response among municipalities, public safety agencies, healthcare providers, school systems, utility partners, nonprofit organizations, and state and federal agencies to ensure a coordinated response before, during, and after emergencies.

As Interim Director, Dayries will continue advancing the administration's focus on readiness while ensuring day-to-day operations remain seamless throughout the recruitment process and the remainder of hurricane season.

Qualified professionals interested in leading Lafayette Parish's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are encouraged to review detailed job qualifications here. Applicants should submit their resume, a cover letter, and professional references to applicant@lafayettela.gov and include “OHSEP Director” in the job interest subject line.

Here's the job description: