Lafayette law enforcement receives additional funding to fight the opioid crisis

LAFAYETTE, La. — A press conference was held Thursday to announce the additional funding to support local law enforcement in addressing the opioid crisis.

Mayor-President Monique Boulet shared details on how opioid settlement funds will be distributed among municipal departments and the Lafayette City Marshal's Office.

"Getting these funds in from the state, and then being able to support our police departments and our law enforcement agencies again, including the marshal...gives us the opportunity to really put some of that money on the street, activate it...get it in the hands of those people who are fighting some of the most extreme situations," Boulet said.

The funding will help strengthen public safety and expand community resources as the opioid crisis continues.