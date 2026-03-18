Lafayette launches "250 Acts of Pride or Service"

Lafayette Parish officials have issued a challenge for residents to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

"Through the national America250 celebration, communities across the country are marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In Lafayette Parish, that milestone will be honored through a parish-wide challenge to complete 250 Acts of Pride or Service — a year-long movement focused on giving back, celebrating local history, and strengthening the community," the release states.

The aim of the effort, launched by Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet, is to bring together local governments, educational institutions, civic organizations, veterans’ groups, and community partners to ensure the commemoration reflects the entire parish, officials say.

Partners include Lafayette Consolidated Government, the Lafayette Veterans Affairs Commission, City of Broussard, City of Carencro, City of Scott, City of Youngsville, Town of Duson, Lafayette Travel, Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution, Parish Proud, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Lafayette Parish School System, and Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

“As our country prepares to mark 250 years, Lafayette Parish is proud to step up and be part of this historic moment,” Boulet said. “This is about more than a celebration. It’s about service, pride in where we live, and working together across our parish to honor our history while building a stronger future.”

In Lafayette Parish, residents, businesses, schools, churches, and nonprofits are encouraged to think creatively about how they can contribute to the 250 Acts of Pride or Service challenge.

Participation may include:

Sharing local history, stories, or perspectives

Hosting or supporting educational, cultural, or civic programs

Creating art, exhibits, performances, or storytelling projects

Honoring veterans, public servants, or community leaders

Engaging youth through schools, clubs, or service projects

Volunteering or organizing neighborhood improvements

“This is an opportunity for every corner of Lafayette Parish to be involved,” said Andrew Ward, representing the Lafayette Veterans Affairs Commission and the Acadiana Veteran Alliance. “By honoring those who have served and encouraging new acts of service, we are connecting our past to the next generation of leaders.”

Organizers say that Lafayette Travel created "branding" that will be used by partners across the parish. Residents and organizations are encouraged to use the official hashtag #America250LFT when sharing their acts of pride, service projects, events, and stories on social media to support that branding.

According to the release, throughout 2026, Lafayette Parish will continue highlighting acts of pride, service, and community leadership as part of the America250 celebration. Residents and organizations interested in participating can learn more at lafayettela.gov/america250, where they can also download the official America250 Lafayette toolkit with promotional assets to help share their efforts and spread the word across the community.

For additional information, email america250@lafayettela.gov.