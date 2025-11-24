Lafayette launches 25% weekday greens fee discount for veterans at city golf courses

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Veterans in Lafayette will now get 25% off weekday greens fees at all three city‑owned golf courses under an ordinance unanimously adopted by the Lafayette City Council.

The initiative, part of Lafayette Consolidated Government’s push for accessibility, affordability and community health, takes effect Monday, Nov. 24, and applies Mondays through Fridays at Jay & Lionel Hebert Municipal Golf Course, Les Vieux Chênes Golf Course and The Wetlands Golf Course. Veterans must present valid military identification to claim the discount.

“Our veterans represent the strength, courage, and character of Lafayette,” Mayor‑President Monique B. Boulet said. “We want them to feel welcome and appreciated in every corner of our community, including the recreational spaces that bring people together.”

Andrew Ward, chair of the Lafayette Veterans Affairs Commission, noted the discount makes Lafayette Parish the only parish in the country to offer that specific amount. “Recreation and wellness are vital to quality of life, and this discount is a meaningful step in ensuring that every veteran in Lafayette Parish feels valued,” Ward said.

The Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture Department plans to continue developing recreation and wellness opportunities for veterans, along with expanded community programs.

For tee times, eligibility and discount details: