Lafayette, Lake Charles added to Saturday OMV openings

With the REAL ID enforcement date quickly approaching, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will open select field offices this Saturday to assist residents in becoming REAL ID-compliant.

The following OMV locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for appointments and walk-ins:

Baton Rouge

Bossier

Gonzales

Lafayette

Lake Charles

Mandeville

Monroe

New Orleans (Veterans Blvd)

New Roads

Shreveport

Westbank - Oakwood Center

Visit http://expresslane.org/appointments to schedule your appointment today. Walk-in guests are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

Also, visit http://expresslane.org/REALID for a checklist of documents you'll need to get a REAL ID.

Beginning on May 7, 2025, your driver’s license or state issued identification card must be REAL ID-compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities, or you’ll need another acceptable form of identification.

A Louisiana REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner. Licenses and identification cards that do not meet REAL ID standards will not be accepted for use as identification with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at airport security checkpoints.

A valid passport or another acceptable form of federal identification must be presented to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants.

OMV is urging all residents to consider a REAL ID-compliant credential when renewing their license or identification card.

Residents who are not eligible for renewal can upgrade by applying for a duplicate license or identification card that is REAL ID-compliant. LOUIE, the Louisiana OMV REAL ID virtual expert at www.expresslane.org/REALID [expresslane.org], is waiting to help Louisiana residents identify which documents they need.

Louisiana residents must visit an OMV field office or Public Tag Agent location to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card. Customers can visit www.expresslane.org/appointments [expresslane.org] to book an appointment at their local OMV field office.

For a list of frequently asked questions about REAL ID, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id [dhs.gov]. For more information on acceptable forms of identification for boarding a commercial aircraft, please visit TSA’s website at tsa.gov/id [tsa.gov].

Important REAL ID Ready Links

· Book an Appointment: www.expresslane.org/appointments [expresslane.org]

· REAL ID Checklist: www.expresslane.org/REALID [expresslane.org]