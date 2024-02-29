Lafayette kindergarten registration opens Friday

Kindergarten registration for the Lafayette Parish School System will open on Friday, March 1, 2024, and will continue throughout the summer.

All children who are five years old on or before September 30, 2024, and reside in Lafayette parish are required to enroll in school.

Registration will occur online by visiting enrollLPSS.com.

You will need to create an account in order to complete the registration process and will need the following documentation:

● Verification of Address (Must be a current gas, electric, or water bill with the name and address printed on the bill or a Verification of Service from the utility company)

● Immunization Records

● Social Security Card

● Birth Certificate

● Legal Custody Papers

Families who have problems uploading documentation online can call the school to make an appointment between the hours of 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. to use a district computer on the school campus.