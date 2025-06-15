Lafayette kicks off annual Pride celebration with parade, art, and community spirit

LAFAYETTE, LA. - Rainbows, community pride and a sense of celebration filled downtown Lafayette on Saturday as residents gathered for the city’s annual Pride celebration.

The event featured a parade, LGBTQ+ trivia, a queer art market with local vendors and opportunities for self-expression and connection.

“To celebrate Pride is to celebrate confidence … confidence that you exude,” said Jeremiah Williams, also known as Jabari B. Glamazon, who currently holds the title of Mister Pride Acadiana.

Among those participating was the First United Methodist Church, which hosted a collaborative art project as part of its community outreach.

“We do community-based artwork, and about four times a year we have some kind of collaborative art project,” said Pastor Nancy Wofford. “But we wanted to come this time just to help people understand our doors are open.”

Pastor Wofford emphasized the importance of inclusion and faith-based support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Our doors are open to everybody,” she said. “We believe that God loves everybody, that Jesus came for everybody, and we just want everyone to know that. These doors, it says ‘open the doors to the future,’ and it’s our hope and dreams for the coming year.”

