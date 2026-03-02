Lafayette is home to new medical program

Lafayette is home to a new hybrid Doctor of Physical Therapy program, the first of its kind in Louisiana, officials say.

LSU Health Shreveport’s School of Health Professions and Sciences has launched the hybrid Doctor of Physical Therapy program in Lafayette, which was unveiled Monday in the Oil Center.

The program is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, and will welcome its inaugural class of 24 students in May 2026.

Developed in partnership with Ochsner Lafayette General, the state's Healthcare Education Reinvestment Opportunity Fund, and Rehab Essentials the program aims to expand access to physical therapy education in Southwest Louisiana, officials say.

“I tell everyone how excited I am to be part of this inaugural class of future physical therapists,” said Camille Fletcher, one of the 24 students who will begin the program in May. “As an Acadiana native, this program from LSU Health Shreveport was my first choice for physical therapy school, and I can’t wait for classes to begin.”

The hybrid model combines online coursework with hands-on clinical education through partnerships with healthcare providers like Ochsner Lafayette General, allowing students to train close to home while gaining the expertise and experience needed to serve patients statewide, officials say.

The program is using the enTandem DPT℠ model, which officials describe as a comprehensive framework that "integrates academic design, hybrid faculty development, accreditation alignment and long-term operational support."

“By bringing our Doctor of Physical Therapy program to Lafayette, we are expanding opportunity for students and addressing the healthcare workforce needs of our communities,” said Sharon Dunn, PT, PhD, Dean of the School of Health Professions and Sciences.

Here's more information and some quotes from the press release:

Physical therapy plays a vital role in helping individuals recover mobility, manage pain and maintain long-term physical function across their lifespans. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of physical therapists is projected to grow 11% from 2024 to 2034, a rate much higher than the national average of occupations. This will create an anticipated estimate of 13,200 job openings each year, due to growth and replacement needs. Workforce development initiatives like the new hybrid Doctor of Physical Therapy program in Lafayette are essential to expanding access to high-quality care and meeting Louisiana’s mounting need for skilled physical therapists.

“This collaboration connects LSU Health Shreveport’s academic excellence with Ochsner Lafayette General’s clinical expertise,” added Daniel Flowers, PT, PhD, Chair of the Department of Physical Therapy. “The hybrid format allows students to stay in their communities while earning a top-quality DPT degree.”

“This program creates new opportunities in Acadiana and ensures our patients have access to well-trained physical therapists,” said Patrick Gandy, Chief Executive Officer, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

“This partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration between academic and healthcare systems to meet Louisiana’s workforce needs,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer, Ochsner Health.

“Through the innovative HERO fund utilizing public-private partnerships, the Department set out to reduce barriers to healthcare programs that create pipelines into high-demand health careers for Louisiana students. This program is a great example of that goal,” said LDH Secretary Bruce Greenstein.