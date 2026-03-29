Lafayette house fire ignites nearby apartment building, church

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Fire Department responded to the house fire on Huval Street around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

By the time they arrived, the fire had spread to the apartment building next door, and the intense heat from the fire ignited the outside of a church across the street, Little Refuge Church. Eventually, the fire completely consumed the apartment building and progressed to the interior and attic of the church.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes, but the church was left with heavy fire damage.

The residents of the apartment building were not home when the fire started, and their dog was killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.