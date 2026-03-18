Lafayette house fire extinguished twice

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire last night at 11:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Hamner Avenue.

The owners of the dwelling reported smoke coming from the fireplace. After exiting the dwelling, they immediately called 911. Firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes of receiving the dispatch. Smoke and flames were coming from the side of the dwelling near the fireplace. Two vehicles under the carport were also on fire. Firefighters had the fire under control within fifteen minutes. The attic, portions of the living space, and the vehicles sustained heavy fire damage.

The owner told firefighters that he burned firewood in the fireplace all day and into the night. Another person in the house noticed heavy smoke coming from around the fireplace. The three others were alerted and exited the smoke-filled dwelling.

Fire officials determined the fire originated within the fireplace structure and spread to the attic. The heat from the fireplace ignited wood structural members. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

At 3:21 a.m., firefighters responded to the home for a rekindle. A witness passing by noticed smoke and called 911. Flames were venting through the roof when firefighters arrived. Emergency crews had the fire under control after twenty minutes of arrival. Lafayette fire investigators determined the fire re-ignited approximately 45 minutes after crews left from the original fire.