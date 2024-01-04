Lafayette house fire displaces elderly man, damages neighbor's home and car

LAFAYETTE, La. — On January 3, 2024, at around 8:30 pm, Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Iantha Street.

According to Fire Chief Robert Benoit, as firefighters arrived on scene, the front of the house was engulfed in flames. The occupant, an elderly man, was outside and advised first responders that the fire originated in his bedroom. He was able to escape the home without injury.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within fifteen minutes, Chief Benoit reports. The home sustained heavy fire damage, and the neighbor’s car and house were also damaged by the fire. American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupant.

Fire officials determined that the fire originated in the bedroom. In the area of origin, several electrical appliances, including a space heater, were seen plugged in.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.