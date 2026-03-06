Lafayette hookah lounge shut down

Lafayette Police and LCG officials have shut down a hookah lounge for numerous alleged violations.

Lafayette Police went to the Oasis Hookah Lounge on Mimosa Place on Thursday, after receiving information from LCG Alcohol and Noise Control that there may have been violations of city ordinances regulating alcohol sales.

Officers allegedly found the business had been operating as a bar/lounge without a liquor permit, since the only one they had expired in June 2023.

Officers also allegedly found that nobody in the bar at the time had a bar card, and an employee was cited for that.

Because the location didn't have a valid permit, police ordered them to stop operating and closed it. The lounge will remain closed until ownership complies with the laws.

"The Lafayette Police Department remains committed to ensuring that businesses operating in the sales of alcoholic beverages remain in compliance with the law for the safety of our community. Investigation is on going," a release states.