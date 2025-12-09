Lafayette honors fallen veterans at 11th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on December 13

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The community will honor the nation's fallen veterans during the 11th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony in Lafayette.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 13, at 9 a.m. at Fountain Memorial. Volunteers will place memorial wreaths on veterans' graves as part of a national effort to remember, honor, and teach.

Organizers say the program connects generations, ensuring the sacrifices made for our freedom are never forgotten.

The ceremony is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and help lay wreaths.

