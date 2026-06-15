Lafayette home damaged by fire

Fire heavily damaged a home on Randy Circle on Monday.

Lafayette firefighters were called to the 100 block of the street around 4:30 a.m. Monday after a witness passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and called 911.

Firefighters found flames coming from the roof of the carport, and spreading. A second alarm was called in for additional help, and the fire was brought under control within 45 minutes.

The carport and roof of the main house sustained heavy damage; the first and second floor of the home were damaged by fire and by the water used to put it out.

The resident wasn't home at the time of the fire. A neighbor reported hearing loud thunder and lightning strikes in the area. Within minutes of a lightning strike, surveillance cameras near the home caught smoke.

Fire officials continue to collect video footage and process the scene to determine the origin of the fire.